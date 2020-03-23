Toke Makinwa has reacted to the pandemic coronavirus and the source of its outbreak which is China.

She wrote on Twitter;

Not to even lie i am low key mad at china, the whole world should fine them when all of this is over, the whole world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals

If this outbreak started in Africa, the way they would have contained it, the way they’ll ban and close their borders to anything coming from Africa, it’s just unfair, people losing jobs, their lives, conspiracy or not, lab or market in wuhan, this is insane.

