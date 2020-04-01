Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus, has updated us on her health status after she finally returned to Nigeria. When the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, reports had it that she might be stuck in the United Kingdom in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 42 year old plus size media personality eventually found her way to Nigeria from the U.K amidst the covid-19 pandemic and fans urged her to get tested and quarantine herself for two weeks as directed by the minister of health.

Eniola shared the photo above and wrote: DAY 14 OF QUARANTINE……. I AM HALE AND HEARTY……THANK YOU LORD

